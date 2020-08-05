Parents Give Away Teen's Possessions After He Takes Family Car On Joyride

August 5, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Male, Driving, Car, Driver, Steering Wheel, Sunset

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

While Arizona teen Angel Martinez's parents were in Las Vegas celebrating their anniversary, he decided to take the family car on a joyride.

Unfortunately, Martinez was not allowed to do so, and at 14-years-old, wasn't even legally ALLOWED to!  The couple received a call from the Phoenix Police saying their Range Rover had been spotted speeding around the neighborhood.

So as punishment, the husband and wife decided to give away all of their son's possessions.

And they meant ALL!

Angel was photographed sitting on his bed, which was placed on the house's driveway, behind a sign that read: "Sorry I stole my parent’s car and was speeding."

Angel said "I just wanted to drive but I don’t have a license so I just took it,” explaining the idea to take the car for a ride came as he was washing it and thought, “I’m gonna go for one spin until it dries."

Ramon explained that giving away his son's possessions was their way of apologizing to the neighborhood for Angel's reckless behavior.  He said, "We’re neighbors as well. He could’ve run someone over. Something really bad could’ve happened."

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Range Rover
Teen
Driving
punishment
Joyride
Angel Martinez