Drunk passenger farts in Uber, then starts punching the driver when he's told to leave

An Uber driver in the UK was transporting an intoxicated passenger when the latter accidentally let one rip. He passed gas, and the driver was not happy about it.

Driver Aleksander Bonchev said it was just the "final straw" in a long list of abuses suffered from multiple passengers, and this fart just broke the camel's back.

As a result, Bonchev told passenger James Mallett to leave his vehicle. Unfortunately, this did not sit well with Mallett, who began PUNCHING Bonchev! In response, Bonchev knocked down Mallett in self-defense, but the scuffle resulted in Bonchev sustaining a broken finger. He couldn't work with the injury, lost his job, couldn't pay rent, and ended up homeless before finally moving back to Bulgaria.

Upin his arrest, Mallett was reportedly "abusive" to police, and maintained that Bonchev had assaulted him.

An Uber driver who was attacked by his passenger said the back seat fart was the “final straw” after suffering a string of abuse from passengers. https://t.co/HebwctdCyf — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) October 15, 2020

Mallett was sentenced to six months jail term, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to pay £500, about $912, compensation, and do 120 hours of unpaid work.

Via News.com.au