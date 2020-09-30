Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announces he and fiancé are expecting first child

Patrick Mahomes is just having an unfair 2020.

In February, his Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, with Mahomes being named Super Bowl MVP. In July, he signed the richest contract is sports history when he signed a 10-year deal potentially worth up to $500 million. Shortly before the current NFL season began, on the DAY Mahomes recived his Super Bowl ring in fact, he became engaged to his high school, sweetheart Brittany Matthews.

And if his Mahomes' 2020 couldn't get any better, he's going to be a father!

Just weeks after getting engaged, Mahomes and Matthers announced that she is pregnant with their first child!

Mahomes and Matthews have decided to put the wedding plans on hold for now. The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 3-0.

Via ESPN