You Can Now Watch Patrick Stewart Read Shakespeare On Twitter

March 25, 2020
Patrick Stewart, Interview, The Graham Norton Show, 2020

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

We're all trying to find ways to occupy our time now that most of us have been ordered to shelter-in-place.

Well, Sir Patrick Stewart is using this opportunity to brush up his some 3 million followers on Twitter on their Shakespeare.  

Something we didn't know we needed until we had it!

Via Bored Panda

