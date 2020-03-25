You Can Now Watch Patrick Stewart Read Shakespeare On Twitter

We're all trying to find ways to occupy our time now that most of us have been ordered to shelter-in-place.

Well, Sir Patrick Stewart is using this opportunity to brush up his some 3 million followers on Twitter on their Shakespeare.

2. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So...here we go: Sonnet 1. pic.twitter.com/kDoMNhdqcI — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 22, 2020

Sonnet 2. This is one of my favorites. #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/aQBzrsETKv — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 23, 2020

Something we didn't know we needed until we had it!

Via Bored Panda