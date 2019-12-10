Paul Reubens To Go On Tour For 35th Anniversary Of "Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure"

Next year marks the 35th anniversary of the 1985 classic Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

To celebrate this momentous occassion, the film's star, and the creator of Pee-wee’s Playhouse, Paul Reubens is hitting the road!

Reubens will be stopping at 20 cities throughout his tour, kicking off February 14th in Portland, Oregon, with a final show March 29th in Washington, DC.

The full tour is as follows:

February 14 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

February 15 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

February 21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

February 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

February 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

February 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

February 29 – San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre

March 5 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

March 6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 8 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

March 12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

March 13 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre

March 14 – Coral Springs, FL @ Coral Springs Center for the Arts

March 20 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

March 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

March 22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

March 26 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

March 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

March 28 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

March 29 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Via Rolling Stone