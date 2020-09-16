Paul Rudd Encourages Millennials To Wear Mask In Hilarious PSA

Millennial Paul Rudd has an encouraging message for all young people: wear your mask!

Ok, we know Paul Rudd isn't a millennial. Believe it or not, he's actually 51!

But Rudd played the part in a new PSA, donning a hoodie, sweatpants, a pair of headphones around his neck, and a hat tipped to the side all while carrying a skateboard, to encourage millennials to wear a mask. The Ant-Man actor even squeezed in as much lingo and as many pop culture references as he could, opening the video with, "Fam, let's real talk. Masks, they're totally beast."

Video of Certified Young Person Paul Rudd Wants You To Wear A Mask

Let us remind you that Rudd is actually 51-years-old!

Via Fox News