Payment For The Tooth Fairy Increases 33 Cents, Now Sits At Over $4 A Tooth

The Tooth Fairy may need to take out a loan, soon.

According to a new report from Delta Dental, the average payout from the Tooth Fairy has increased 33 cents since last year, meaning she’s paying out, on average, $4.03 for a single lost tooth.

Jennifer Elliott, Chief Marketing Officer, Delta Dental Plans Association, said of the Tooth Fairy, “The Tooth Fairy is one of health care's most powerful tools for teaching children about their oral health. By celebrating a lost tooth, children begin to learn the importance of their oral health in an engaging and fun way.”

And just for fun, the Northeast by far leads the way for the most expensive teeth, paying out on average $4.35 per tooth.

$4.35 – The Northeast: Leads U.S. regions in highest average monetary gift for a lost tooth, outranking The West, which led the previous two years in a row.

$4.01 – The South: Tracks most closely to the overall U.S. average.

$3.97 – The West: Decreased 22 cents, moving from highest regional average last year to third regional average this year.

$3.71 – The Midwest: Increased 74 cents over last year but remains lower than the national average for the second year in a row.

Via PR Newswire