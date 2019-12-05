Peloton Commercial Sparks Outrage After Accusations Of Sexism

Peloton has come under fire this past week for their latest commercial that has been deemed controversial and sexist.

Much of the criticism is of the high-end fitness equipment promoting "unhealthy views of women's body image and marriage."

Video of The Gift That Gives Back | Peloton Bike Commercial

Many of the offended are blasting the ad for the husband seemingly encouraging his already skinny wife to lose more weight.

Look I don’t want to be “The Peloton Ad Guy” anymore but the newest commercial about the vlogging 116 lb woman’s YEARLONG fitness journey to becoming a 112 lb woman who says “I didn’t realize how much this would change me” is just ri-god-damn-diculous. Come on. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) November 25, 2019

Peloton said in a statement, "While we're disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we've received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate."

Via CBS News