Peloton Commercial Sparks Outrage After Accusations Of Sexism

December 5, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Peloton, Store, Scottsdale Fashion Square

(Photo by Carly Henry/The Republic)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Peloton has come under fire this past week for their latest commercial that has been deemed controversial and sexist.

Much of the criticism is of the high-end fitness equipment promoting "unhealthy views of women's body image and marriage."

Many of the offended are blasting the ad for the husband seemingly encouraging his already skinny wife to lose more weight.

Peloton said in a statement, "While we're disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we've received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate."

Via CBS News

 

Tags: 
Peloton
Internet Outrage
Troll
Bike
Ad
commercial