Penguins Given Exclusive Tour Of Their Aquarium Closed Because Of Coronavirus

March 17, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Penguins, Zoo, Aquarium, Gentoo Penguins

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Like many establishments, Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is currently closed to visitors due to the Coronavirus.

Having no visitors proved very beneficial for some of the aquarium's resident penguins, who received an exclusive tour of the facilities, and getting a chance to finally see the other animals that inhabit the building.

The aquarium told the Chicago Tribune that caretakers are "getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals" and "introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."

Via CBS News

Tags: 
Penguins
Aquarium
Video
Social Media
viral
Cute
Animals
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Shedd Aquarium