Pentagon To Form Task Force To Investigate Potential UFO Sightings

The White House is looking to investigate the final frontier.

The Pentagon will soon be forming a task force the investigate apparent UFO sightings, and looking to the existence of aliens.

Congress and the Pentagon officials have long been concerned about the existence of UFOs, and the potential threats they pose to US military bases. Sen. Marco Rubio, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said, "We have things flying over our military bases and places where we are conducting military exercises, and we don't know what it is and it isn't ours, so that's a legitimate question to ask. Frankly, if it's something from outside this planet, that might actually be better than the fact that we've seen some sort of technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary."

The Pentagon previously studied recordings of aerial encounters with unknown objects back in 2007. The program ended in 2012 because the Pentagon assessed that there were higher priorities that needed funding.

