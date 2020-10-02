Survey finds more people are leaving the toilet seat up during the pandemic

No doubt the pandemic has forced most people to change their lives in some form or fashion.

These changes even extend to the bathroom!

-A new study has found that more houses are relaxing on some of the rules of the househould during the pandemic, and this even includes leaving the toilet seat up!

-This study, which focused on 2,000 Americans, found that are houses are dirtier than ever during the pandemic, and several "normal" house rules are being relaxed. These rules include:

-Eating in front of the TV

-No staying up past bedtime

-Don’t leave wet towels or dirty clothes on the floor

-No using your phone at the dinner table

-Put the toilet seat down when you’re finished

-No food in the bedrooms

-Turn off lights when you leave the room

-Always lock the door when you leave

-No cups on the table without a coaster

-Don’t put shoes on the furniture

US families say their houses are dirtier than they've ever been https://t.co/7MEim5cxLT pic.twitter.com/9tkGrENKh8 — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2020

23% of households say they've relaxed a little on leaving the toilet seat up. What say YOU?

Via NY Post