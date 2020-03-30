People Are Now Tipping Delivery Drivers Toilet Paper And Hand Sanitizer

TikTok user @evaneramagic wanted to make sure delivery drivers knew they were appreciated when they dropped packages of at his house.

Evan left out bottles of GermX hand sanitizer and 12-pack packs of Cotonelle toilet paper on his porch, captioning the video, "Take care of the people who are taking care of you. stay safe my friends."

The driver shown in the video knocked on his door to make sure his offer was real. He can be heard saying, "Aw man, you a lifesaver, thank you. I went to Walmart, it’s kind of hard, though. I didn’t get no toilet paper … thank you man, I appreciate it."

And the best part, he's planning on doing it again!

