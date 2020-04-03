People Are Now Visiting Graveyards Because All The Parks Are Too Crowded

In this era of social distancing, your local parks may be a little too busy for your liking. It's hard to maintain six feet of separation in a massive crowd, after all.

So, people have taken to visiting certain other points of interest around their city, one that will almost guarantee six feet of separation between persons: cemeteries.

Molly Cusick lives in Brooklyn, and she told the NY Post, "You can walk for hours and barely see another person. With the virus, we wanted to go somewhere quiet and less stressful, so the cemetery felt like a better option than Prospect Park. You don’t have to worry about passing other people and staying 6 feet apart. It’s much more relaxing."

Sound like a fun afternoon to you?

Via NY Post