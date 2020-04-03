People Are Now Visiting Graveyards Because All The Parks Are Too Crowded
In this era of social distancing, your local parks may be a little too busy for your liking. It's hard to maintain six feet of separation in a massive crowd, after all.
So, people have taken to visiting certain other points of interest around their city, one that will almost guarantee six feet of separation between persons: cemeteries.
Molly Cusick lives in Brooklyn, and she told the NY Post, "You can walk for hours and barely see another person. With the virus, we wanted to go somewhere quiet and less stressful, so the cemetery felt like a better option than Prospect Park. You don’t have to worry about passing other people and staying 6 feet apart. It’s much more relaxing."
Day 18 we’ve been hearing the increased presence of ambulance sirens, especially at night. Today is the last day of “spring break,” and I am trying to rest and invest in self-care before the virtual schoolday resumes. Connected with community on a zoom meeting after almost three weeks of isolation, and was so grateful for the connection, the service and community care, seeing the faces I’d been hoping were doing well and staying alive (for real) --❤️ NYTimes3/29: On Saturday night, New York City officials reported a sharp jump in deaths from Friday night, saying that 222 people had died in that 24-hour window, bringing the total to 672 people. That is the largest number of reported deaths in a single 24-hour period in the city. By Sunday, New York’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 960, by far the most of any state. More than 2,300 people with the coronavirus have now died in the United States, according to a New York Times database, a figure that has more than doubled since Thursday and continues to rise sharply as deaths are reported by the dozens or hundreds in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Michigan and elsewhere. #nyccovid19life #onedayatatime #communitycare #dailywalkingpractice #physicaldistancing #grievingfigures
600,000 souls and not a one from which we must socially distance
Here is about 12 seconds of wind and bird sounds and a nice tree. Also some sirens which I didn't even hear at the time. I literally live across the street from the main entrance and I needed some sun. I wore a mask and changed course anytime I saw a person in the distance, which was rarely.
Sound like a fun afternoon to you?
Via NY Post