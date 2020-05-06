People Are Now Peeing Their Pants On Purpose To Try And Get Famous On The Internet

People on the social media app TikTok have reached peak boredom.

The latest trend to go viral on the app is the #PeeYourPantsChallenge, and it is exaxctly what you think it is. People are legitimately peeinmg their pants to participate in this "challenge" and go viral on the internet. Yes, it is just as gross to watch as it is to read about.

Social-media bozos are now peeing their pants out of lockdown boredom https://t.co/Y4jvVExC4o pic.twitter.com/JxOrASuSlx — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2020

19-year-old Liam Weyer was the first to issue this "challenge," and he's honestly surprised it took off the way it did. He said, "I am surprised to see that people on the internet will pee themselves if you call it a challenge and add a hashtag. I am definitely surprised that the challenge actually became a trend."

Weyer added that the "prank" was intended to "poke fun at how pointless viral internet challenges are." Ok, Liam.

Via NY Post