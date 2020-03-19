People Are Putting BACK Up Their Christmas Lights In Order To Spread Holiday Cheer

March 19, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Christmas Lights, House, Lit, Night

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Though the Christmas season was three months ago, it seems these days people could use a little holiday cheer more than ever.

So in order to bring some light to the dark times we're currently experiencing, some houses are putting BACK up their Christmas lights.  Lane Griddle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, made the suggestion on Twitter, saying that it's a good idea given the mantra of "social distancing" these days.

And it didn't take much conving for people to follow suit.

Who among us couldn't use a little holiday cheer at this point?

Via Today

Tags: 
christmas lights
happy
CHeer
Holidays
COVID-19
Coronavirus