People Are Putting BACK Up Their Christmas Lights In Order To Spread Holiday Cheer

Though the Christmas season was three months ago, it seems these days people could use a little holiday cheer more than ever.

So in order to bring some light to the dark times we're currently experiencing, some houses are putting BACK up their Christmas lights. Lane Griddle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, made the suggestion on Twitter, saying that it's a good idea given the mantra of "social distancing" these days.

What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity. — Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020

And it didn't take much conving for people to follow suit.

My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on. I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine. pic.twitter.com/MukgY36FTj — Nadine (@NadineGB204) March 18, 2020

There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love & light out into the world.



Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine, in isolation, or just to remind the world there’s still light & hope. Here’s my contribution--#LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/S8Mx8bQ28I — Sarah Bang (@DrBang_Wx) March 18, 2020

World getting you down? We are so lazy that we never took down our Christmas lights. So, we turned them back on￼! #behappy #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1k4D9vJodg — April Watkins (@apernywatkins) March 18, 2020

Who among us couldn't use a little holiday cheer at this point?

Via Today