People Can't Stop Posting Sexually Explicit Comments About AT&T Commercial Star

AT&T has a little bit of a problem: their advertising is working a little too well for some.

The mobile company recently had to disable comments on their Instagram page after they were flooded with harassing and lewd comments towards "Lily," a friendly AT&T employee portrayed by actress Milana Vayntrub. AT&T eventually had to disable the comments because users wouldn't stop.

Instagram is like a foreign country pic.twitter.com/38JJ5GqxOr — Luff(ε) (@megatronraid) August 22, 2020

Even Vayntrub took to Instagram Live to explain how the harassment has affected her wellbeing. She said, "Maybe it just has to do with being a person on the internet, or maybe it's specific to being a woman on the internet. But all of these comments, it hurts my feelings."

Not the AT&T lady speaking out on y’all horny weirdos

pic.twitter.com/crkmSGnCOW — -- (@justbmal) August 24, 2020

AT&T has come to the defense of Vayntrub, saying in a statement, "We will not tolerate the inappropriate comments and harassment of Milana Vayntrub, the talented actor that portrays Lily in our ads. We have disabled or deleted these comments on our social content that includes Lily and we will continue to fight to support her and our values, which appreciate and respect all women."

Via Yahoo!