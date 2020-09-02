People Over The Age Of 55 Prefer Phone Calls And Never Text Messages

September 2, 2020
A new study has found that older you become, the less inclined you are to text.

Through data collected from profiles on YouGov, researchers found that the majority of the British population (55%) prefer to text over talking on the phone.  Although there is one group of people who prefer talking: those 55-years-old and older.

The research also found that texters areweremore likely to say that their mental weaknesses include “social skills, verbal, and concentration span.  They are also more likely to say they don’t like confrontation.

Via YouGov

