Study Finds Those Who Disregard Coronavirus Protocols Exhibit More Antisocial Behaviors

A new study from Brazil has found that those who disregard Coronavirus safety protocols are more likely to exhibit antisocial behaviors.

The study, led by researchers from State University of Londrina and São Francisco University, found that traits typically associated with antisocial personality disorder, including callousness, deceitfulness, hostility, and risk-taking, are associated with rule-breaking behavior such as criminality and violence. Researchers also wrote that those with “higher levels of antisocial traits” and lower empathy would “show more difficulty in adhering to the containment measures.”

1,578 Brazilian adults were asked to respond to questions about compliance to containment measures and virus testing. The study authors wrote, "Our findings indicated that antisocial traits, especially lower levels of empathy and higher levels of callousness and risk-taking, are directly associated with lower compliance with containment measures."

The authors concluded that these traits are why people continue to disregard Coronavirus safety measures. They explained, "Our findings can be useful for public health policies [such as> screenings that demonstrate an elevation in these traits, interventions can be carried out aiming at greater awareness and consequent compliance with containment measures."

Via NY Post