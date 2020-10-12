Phil Collins wants to kick ex out of house after she remarried another man and moved him in

Phil Collins wants his ex out of his house!

Collins married Orianne Cevey in 1999, and they have a couple of kids together. Unfortunately, the couple got divorced in 2008, though Cevey remained in the home the pair shared in Florida.

And now, Collins wants her OUT.

The 69-year-old has asked her to leave, but she's refused, and has threatened to release false and embarrassing accusations about him unless he renegotiates their 2008 divorce settlement, in which Collins paid Cevey a huge settlement of $46.76 million settlement.

Well apparently, that is not enough anymore for Cevey, and she wants to renegotiate the terms of their divorce before she goes anywhere. Collins has obviously refused, saying that she has squandered the fortune through a series of bad investments, along with an expensive divorce from the man she married after Phil.

And if THAT isn't enough, Cevey married another man in August in Vegas, unbeknownst to Collins!

Phil Collins Booting Ex-Wife Out of Home After Alleged Secret Wedding https://t.co/DphopBWFxC — TMZ (@TMZ) October 10, 2020

Collins gave Cevey until 3 p.m. last Friday afternoon to leave, but she didn't, and he says she's now changed the security codes and has been unruly with the staff. Collins has plans to file an eviction notice as soon as he is able.

Via TMZ