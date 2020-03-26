Pink Cuts Own Hair After Getting "Brilliant Idea" While Drinking During Coronavirus Quarantine

Like many of us, Pink is staying at home right now due to the spread of Coronavirus.

And also like many of us, Pink has taken to imbibing herself with some adult libations during the daytime. Nothing wrong with that, but as Pink admits in a video she posted to Instagram, when she drinks, she gets "really, really brilliant ideas."

Pink, real name Alecia Moore, had one of those brilliant ideas, one that involved believing she could cut her own hair. She explained in the video, "Last night, I got an idea: 'I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?'"

Suffice to say, it was probably not her most "brilliant" idea!

In the wise words of Pink, "Stay safe. Stay home. Cut your own hair. Screw it."

Via Fox News