Plane Issues Force Cowboys To Stay In Philadelphia Following Loss

As if the loss wasn't hard enough last night, salt was rubbed into the Cowboys' wounds following their game in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

The Cowboys fell to the Eagles last night 17-9, making their road to the playoffs much more difficult. You'd think the team would want to get out out of Dodge and back to Dallas as quickly as possible, but their plane had other ideas.

Mechanical issues forced the team, coaching staff, and media members to stay in Philadelphia for hours following the game.

The #Cowboys currently still on the buses at the Linc. No update on a new plane or the current one. They have been here for over an hour now. pic.twitter.com/Yk9Oy7uTEW — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2019

Not only were the Cow boys stuck oin Philly, they were forced to wait on the team bus in the parking lot of the home of the Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, while their travel issues were sorted.

As of right now, the #Cowboys are still sitting on their buses at Lincoln Financial Field, waiting for the plane snafu to get settled.



The game has been over for nearly three hours. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 23, 2019

THREE HOURS after the end of the game, the Cowboys finally made their way home.

Game ended three hours ago. Finally, Cowboys team buses have left Lincoln Financial Field. Flight issue has been resolved. Players, coaches and others in organization are en route to airport, heading home. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 23, 2019

Dallas now has a record of 7-8 for the year. In order to make the playoffs, they MUST beat the Washington Redskins on Sunday, and the Eagles MUST lose to the Giants. If the Eagles win, they're in regardless.

