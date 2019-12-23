Plane Issues Force Cowboys To Stay In Philadelphia Following Loss

December 23, 2019
(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

As if the loss wasn't hard enough last night, salt was rubbed into the Cowboys' wounds following their game in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

The Cowboys fell to the Eagles last night 17-9, making their road to the playoffs much more difficult.  You'd think the team would want to get out out of Dodge and back to Dallas as quickly as possible, but their plane had other ideas.

Mechanical issues forced the team, coaching staff, and media members to stay in Philadelphia for hours following the game.  

Not only were the Cow boys stuck oin Philly, they were forced to wait on the team bus in the parking lot of the home of the Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, while their travel issues were sorted.

THREE HOURS after the end of the game, the Cowboys finally made their way home.

Dallas now has a record of 7-8 for the year.  In order to make the playoffs, they MUST beat the Washington Redskins on Sunday, and the Eagles MUST lose to the Giants.  If the Eagles win, they're in regardless.

Via 247 Sports

 

 

