Plane Passenger Sits Next To Man Who Picked Dead Skin Off Feet The Entire Flight
This might be the worst flight of all time.
A video was posted online of a plane passenger picking the dead skin off of his disgusting, bare feet on a recent flight.
The clip was posted to the Instagram page “Passengershaming” with the caption, “Happy #FlyingFeetFriday, ya’ll!! All kinds of nope happening up in here...”
Happy #FlyingFeetFriday, ya'll!! ✈️-------- All kinds of NOPE happening up in hurrrr... #pickemifyougotem
Yeah, that’s definitely a big “no” from us!
Via Fox News