Plane Passenger Sits Next To Man Who Picked Dead Skin Off Feet The Entire Flight

December 16, 2019
This might be the worst flight of all time.

A video was posted online of a plane passenger picking the dead skin off of his disgusting, bare feet on a recent flight.

The clip was posted to the Instagram page “Passengershaming” with the caption, “Happy #FlyingFeetFriday, ya’ll!! All kinds of nope happening up in here...”

Happy #FlyingFeetFriday, ya’ll!! ✈️-------- All kinds of NOPE happening up in hurrrr... #pickemifyougotem • • • #passengershaming [--: @scottmunnsmusic> #flyingfeet #instagramaviation #comeflywithme #airlinelife #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #plane #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilotlife #frequentflier

A post shared by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on

Yeah, that’s definitely a big “no” from us!

Via Fox News

