Plano Field Catches On Fire Following Fireworks Mishap

July 6, 2020
The city of Plano had a little accident with its fireworks display over the weekend.

About nine minutes into the show, which was being held at Lavon Farms off of Jupiter Rd., a 6-inch mortar exploded inside its launching tube, which resulted in a chain reaction of explosions from nearby mortars.  Videos also show some of the fireworks shooting off towards the crowd gathered to watch.

Though no injuries to people nor structures was reported, several acres of the field burned. It took firefighters around an hour to contain the blaze and extinguish the hot spots.

Plano firefighters responded to at least three other fires believed to have been sparked by the fireworks, two near Jupiter Road and East Spring Creak Parkway, and one in the Oak Point Nature Preserve.

