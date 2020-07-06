Plano Field Catches On Fire Following Fireworks Mishap

The city of Plano had a little accident with its fireworks display over the weekend.

About nine minutes into the show, which was being held at Lavon Farms off of Jupiter Rd., a 6-inch mortar exploded inside its launching tube, which resulted in a chain reaction of explosions from nearby mortars. Videos also show some of the fireworks shooting off towards the crowd gathered to watch.

Almost got hit by the #plano fireworks. All of a sudden they went rouge into the parking lot before the finale. Now a field is on fire. @wfaa @DFWscanner pic.twitter.com/OaTp0hMAb8 — aud (@odderee) July 5, 2020

Plano City’s fireworks fell over and light up the field pic.twitter.com/69xwRUrAie — Iba Cream (@IbrahimElnomro1) July 5, 2020

Malfunction at the Plano, TX firework show Lavon Farm. Not sure what happened but the field is on fire. Traffic is bad everywhere. Please stay safe and praying everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/ex40RhiETA — [taylor> (@taylor_bravo) July 5, 2020

FIREWORKS MISHAP: There was a mishap toward the end of Plano's Fourth of July fireworks show Saturday night that caused the fireworks to go off on the ground.



Though no injuries to people nor structures was reported, several acres of the field burned. It took firefighters around an hour to contain the blaze and extinguish the hot spots.

Plano firefighters responded to at least three other fires believed to have been sparked by the fireworks, two near Jupiter Road and East Spring Creak Parkway, and one in the Oak Point Nature Preserve.

