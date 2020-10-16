Playstation 5 will record all your conversations for "moderation purposes"

We know Rockwell always felt like somebody's watching him, but if you get the new Playstation 5, someone will always be listening to YOU.

Sony recently announced in one of the console's newer software updates that online voice chats have the potential to be recorded for moderation purposes. The update from Sony states, "Please be aware that voice chats in parties may be recorded and sent to us by other users. By participating in voice chats, you agree to your voice being recorded." And it does not appear that users will have to give permission for their audio to be recorded.

This is a breach of Everyone's privacy and NO we do not consent to it playstation!!! What were you thinking? Give us our old parties back!!! pic.twitter.com/iAhcZds7fO — Rachel A (@Rachuae) October 14, 2020

The Playstation 5 hits shelves November 12, and will be available for $499.

Via NY Post