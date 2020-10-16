Playstation 5 will record all your conversations for "moderation purposes"

October 16, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Playstation 5, PS5, Livestream, Man Watching, Glasses

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

We know Rockwell always felt like somebody's watching him, but if you get the new Playstation 5, someone will always be listening to YOU.

Sony recently announced in one of the console's newer software updates that online voice chats have the potential to be recorded for moderation purposes.  The update from Sony states, "Please be aware that voice chats in parties may be recorded and sent to us by other users.  By participating in voice chats, you agree to your voice being recorded."  And it does not appear that users will have to give permission for their audio to be recorded.

The Playstation 5 hits shelves November 12, and will be available for $499.  

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Playstation PS5
Playstation 5
Video Game
Listening
Recording
Record
gaming