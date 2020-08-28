Poison Center Warns Not To Drink Bleach After 50 North Texans Get Sick Trying To Cure Covid

The North Texas Poison Center wants to make something very clear: drinking bleach will not help get rid of the Coronavirus.

Nearly 50 North Texans had to be treated for various ailments after they ingested the chemical in order to kill the Coronavirus. The poison center blames "misleading and inaccurate information circulating online about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” for the rise in poisonings.

You can definitely reduce the potential spread of the virus by wiping down touched surfaces in your home, bur drinking bleach, or other chlorine dioxide products, can lead to “severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration, and acute liver failure," according to the FDA.

Video of Almost 50 North Texans Drank Bleach This Month, Poison Center Warns &#039;Stop, It Won&#039;t Cure COVID&#039;

Do not drink bleach!

Via CBSDFW