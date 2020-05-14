Police Arrest Home Intruder After They Find Him Taking A Shower In Stranger's Home

Last week, police in Heidelberg Township, Pennsylvania received a call in the middle of the night about a potential home intruder.

The calls were about a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jose G. Vega, whom kicked in the door of a neighborhood residence. Despite repeatedly being asked to leave the property, Vega refused.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 4 a.m May 5th, and found Vega still in the home, but in a rather precarious position: taking a shower. Vega had locked himself in the bathroom, was getting a quick scrub, and apparently refused to come out until he was absolutely done.

Eventually, Vega got squeaky clean enough to leave the bathroom, where he was immediately apprehended by officers. He now faces a felony count of criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, and a summary count of harassment.

He's clean, though.

