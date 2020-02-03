Police Catch Wanted Man After Coyote Chases Him Up A Tree

Police in Howick, Ontario, Canada were on the pursuit of a criminal wanted for outstanding charges.

They had a relatively easy time catching him, however, all thanks to an assist from the most unlikely a candidates: a coyote.

Officers found a set of human tracks in the snow, leading away from a suspicious pickup truck parked in the street. The human tracks were accompanied by a set of animal footprints, both of which led to a large tree.

Inspecting the tree, the police found their 28-tear-old suspect hiding in the tree, about 30 feet off the ground, all thanks to the coyote that chased him up there! The man told the officers he climbed up the tree in order to avoid being attacked.

The suspect willingly came down from the tree, albeit a little cold and shaken, and was arrested on oustanding charges.

Via The London Free Press