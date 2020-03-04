Police Departments Volunteer To Test Meth For Contamination With Coronavirus

Just in case you’re worried that your meth might be contaminated with the coronavirus, a few police departments across the country have an easy solution.

The Atlantic Beach and Tavares police department in Florida and the Merrill Police Department in Wisconsin are among those who have volunteered their services to test your meth to see If its contaminated, at no charge, either. Safety is key.

The Atlantic Beach police wrote on its Facebook page, “Please bring the drugs to the police department and we will test them for free. If you’re not comfortable coming to the police department, we will send an officer to your house and they’ll test your illegal drugs in the privacy of your home! Please spread the word!”

The Merrill Police Department wrote in a similar post, “If you have recently purchased Meth, it may be contaminated with the Corona Virus If you’re not comfortable going into an office setting, please request any officer and they’ll test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word! We are here for you!”

It's a fabulous idea to always have your meth tested by your local police before use!

Via News 4 Jax