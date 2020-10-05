Police busting drug ring find "How-To" manual for drug trafficking operation

A few months ago, police in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada busted a drug ring that had been operating out of several homes in the area.

In the homes, police found fentanyl, guns, cash, and jewelry. But that's not all they found.

Scattered amongst the haul was a manual, conceived and written by the three men involved, on how to operate a drug trafficking operation. Yes, these men literally wrote a "How-To" manual for drug trafficking.

Inspector Max Waddell, head of the Winnipeg Police Service's guns and gangs unit, said of the book, :"Basically, it was A to Z," saying it laid out everything from how the drugs were obtained, to how they were trafficked, and how the money was collected. He continued, "Obviously I'm not going to get into the specifics of that because we don't need to be educating the public on how to run an illicit drug trafficking ring, but it was a very detailed account of what was taking place in this organization."

One of the sections in the manual included how to get avoid getting caught by the police. These guys really should have consulted their own work!

The 26-year-old, 27-year-old man, and 29-year-old man all face charges of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of the proceeds of crime.

Via CBC