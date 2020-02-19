Police Find Urn At Lubbock Goodwill, Seek Public Assistance To Return It Home

You know, you’ll never know what you’ll find while perusing your local Goodwill.

Chances are, you definitely won’t be expecting an urn. A full urn, at that.

Shoppers at a Goodwill in Lubbock found such an item however, and now the local police are seeking the public’s help to return it home.

The urn contains the ashes of a Rosa Linda Padilla, who died between 1997 and 1999. Though she was cremated in Edgewood, Texas, at Whispering Pines Cremation Services Inc, “changes in ownership” have resulted in a loss of records, and now Padilla’s family cannot be located.

The Lubbock Police are asking for the public to contact them with any information.

Via WPXI