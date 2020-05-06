Louisiana Police Are Looking For An "Aggressive" Chicken Terrorizing Bank Customers

Police in Walker, Louisiana have urged its residents to be on the lookout; there's a problem in their town.

That problem comes in the form of an "aggressive" chicken, who has begun "terrorizing" customers at a bank in the city located about 20 miles east of Baton Rouge.

The police described the chicken as reddish-tan, 18 inches tall, and between 6 to 8 pounds, and has been "harassing customers at the ATM and drive-thru, chasing people, and trying to get into vehicles."

Walker police jokingly stated the chicken was "wanted on charges of assault, attempted battery, attempted burglary, terrorizing, and ignoring an order of the Governor." They asked for the public's help in locating the bird, and reminded citizens to approach the chicken with caution due to its history of "aggressive behavior."

Via CNN