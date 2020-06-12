Police Looking For Knife-Wielding Man Wearing A Bra And Utility Belt

Police in Polk County, Nebraska are on the lookout for a man who was filmed trespassing on private property.

Chad Hoffman captured footage of the man walking on land he rents. He said, "I did a double-take and didn’t quite believe what I saw in that picture. Something out of the ordinary, obviously."

On his security camera, Hoffman saw the strange man carrying a gigantic knife, while wearing nothing but a utility belt and a bra.

I covered two very different stories today. Here's the first... https://t.co/SsNdb9AioE

But please for the love of God click on the second one instead. — Michael Shively (@mshivelyNCN) June 11, 2020

Polk County Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig says that the situation is “very concerning," and the bra-wearing man should be considered a possible threat.

Via News Channel Nebraska