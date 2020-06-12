Police Looking For Knife-Wielding Man Wearing A Bra And Utility Belt

June 12, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Man Wearing Bra, Hairy Chest, Pink Bra

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Police in Polk County, Nebraska are on the lookout for a man who was filmed trespassing on private property.

Chad Hoffman captured footage of the man walking on land he rents.  He said, "I did a double-take and didn’t quite believe what I saw in that picture.  Something out of the ordinary, obviously."

On his security camera, Hoffman saw the strange man carrying a gigantic knife, while wearing nothing but a utility belt and a bra.

Polk County Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig says that the situation is “very concerning," and the bra-wearing man should be considered a possible threat.

Via News Channel Nebraska

Tags: 
fired from america
security camera
Bra
Utility Belt
Knife
Man
Trespassing
Video
funny
Weird