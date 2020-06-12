Police Looking For Knife-Wielding Man Wearing A Bra And Utility Belt
June 12, 2020
Police in Polk County, Nebraska are on the lookout for a man who was filmed trespassing on private property.
Chad Hoffman captured footage of the man walking on land he rents. He said, "I did a double-take and didn’t quite believe what I saw in that picture. Something out of the ordinary, obviously."
On his security camera, Hoffman saw the strange man carrying a gigantic knife, while wearing nothing but a utility belt and a bra.
I covered two very different stories today. Here's the first... https://t.co/SsNdb9AioE— Michael Shively (@mshivelyNCN) June 11, 2020
But please for the love of God click on the second one instead.
Polk County Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig says that the situation is “very concerning," and the bra-wearing man should be considered a possible threat.