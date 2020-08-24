Police Looking For Man Who Walked Around Walmart Giving Strangers "Covid Hugs"

Police in Springfield, Massachusetts are on the lookout for a man who walked around an area Walmart doling out "Covid hugs."

The victim was walking around Walmart a couple of weekends go when a man he had never seen before approached him. The suspect took an item out of the victim's hand and gave him a hug saying, "Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid." The suspect then laughed and walked away.

The victim is a cancer survivor, and added that the suspect did the same thing to several other customers.

Via CNN