Police Looking For Man Who Walked Around Walmart Giving Strangers "Covid Hugs"

August 24, 2020
Police in Springfield, Massachusetts are on the lookout for a man who walked around an area Walmart doling out "Covid hugs."

The victim was walking around Walmart a couple of weekends go when a man he had never seen before approached him.  The suspect took an item out of the victim's hand and gave him a hug saying, "Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid."  The suspect then laughed and walked away.

The victim is a cancer survivor, and added that the suspect did the same thing to several other customers.  

Via CNN

