Midlothian police officer who dresses as Captain America gifted new ride to help visit sick children

Christopher Douglas is a member of the Midlothian Police Department with a very special job on the side.

Officer Douglas dresses as the popular Marvel superhero Captain America and visits sick kids in DFW-area hospitals. To complete the look, Douglas wanted to wrap his truck in a custom Captain America wrap.

Which he did have done, but to Officer Douglas' surprise, he was NOT charged for it!

Nick Daryanani of 'Jekyll and Hyde's Custom Car Wrap said, "When he goes back out there and he's got the truck and he's in the outfit, I'm sure a bunch of kids will have smiles on their faces when they see it. That means more to us than anything else."

Douglas, who dropped to his knees upon the truck's unveiling, says his mission has been to spread joy and smiles, and hopes the truck will help continue to do just that. He said, "Hopefully everybody seeing this will make them want to do something positive for somebody else without getting something back other than pure inner joy. It can be an endless cycle of positivity and love, if you let it."

Via NBC DFW