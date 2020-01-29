Police Rescue Thief Trapped In The Car He Was Trying To Steal

A car thief in England is being dubbed "Britain's dumbest crook."

Police found the thief locked in, and desperately trying to escape the car he was trying to steal. Yes, he locked himself inside the car he was trying to steal.

The police found it hard to open the door themselves, so they had to break the window with a baton in order to free the thief.

Last night officers in #Newtown were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously... and arrived to find him locked inside a car with no way out.



A 'cheeky' baton through window and he was again locked up - this time inside a cell - as the car was stolen & on false plates ---- pic.twitter.com/Yc2tvZg5jO — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) January 27, 2020

The West Midlands police said of the arrest, "Cheeky baton through window and he was again locked up…this time inside a cell as the car was stolen and on false plates. They added it “wasn’t a violent arrest at all. The male in custody was aware we were going to have to release him from the car, and every care was taken to extract him carefully so no glass would cut him, which it didn’t. He was then promptly arrested.”

Via Independent