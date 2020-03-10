Police Responding To Calls Of A Lion On The Loose Find Just An Unusually Shaved Dog

March 10, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Police officers in Spain received numerous panicked calls from residents warning of a loose lion walking the streets.

The Local Police of Molina de Segura received the calls last Sunday, and cautiously ventured out to the municipality to see what was going on.  And then they saw it, but it wasn’t a lion.

In fact, what they found was just a dog with a rather unique haircut.

Luckily, the dog was microchipped, and the owner was contacted for a reunion with his escaped pup.

