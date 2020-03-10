Police Responding To Calls Of A Lion On The Loose Find Just An Unusually Shaved Dog

Police officers in Spain received numerous panicked calls from residents warning of a loose lion walking the streets.

The Local Police of Molina de Segura received the calls last Sunday, and cautiously ventured out to the municipality to see what was going on. And then they saw it, but it wasn’t a lion.

In fact, what they found was just a dog with a rather unique haircut.

Se han recibido esta mañana varios avisos alertando de que habían visto suelto por la zona de huerta un león --, otros un bicho extraño, pero finalmente le hemos pasado el lector de microchip y ha resultado ser un... perro --. Identificando a su titular. pic.twitter.com/O5k6ZClX9a — Policia Local Molina de Segura (@MolinaPolicia) March 7, 2020

Luckily, the dog was microchipped, and the owner was contacted for a reunion with his escaped pup.

Via UPI