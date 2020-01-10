Police Searching For Man Who Broke Into Taco Bell, Made Food, And Then Took A Nap

Taco Bell, Restaurant, Tallahassee, Exterior, 2019

(Photo by Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Police in Lawrenceville, Georgia are on the lookout for a man who broke into a local Taco Bell while the restaurant was closed early Christmas morning.

Surveillance video shows that arounds 12:15 a.m. December 25, this unknown man crawled through the restaurant's drive thru window, and proceeded to cook up some food before comfortable laying down on the restaurant's floor to take a nap.  The best part, he slept for nearly THREE HOURS!

Before leaving the restaurant, the suspect also stole a laptop and a tablet.

The Burglary Unit of The Gwinnett County Police Department are asking for the public's help with any information that could lead to the arrest of this man.

Also, Fired from America.

Via ABC News

