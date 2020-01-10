Police Searching For Man Who Broke Into Taco Bell, Made Food, And Then Took A Nap

Police in Lawrenceville, Georgia are on the lookout for a man who broke into a local Taco Bell while the restaurant was closed early Christmas morning.

Surveillance video shows that arounds 12:15 a.m. December 25, this unknown man crawled through the restaurant's drive thru window, and proceeded to cook up some food before comfortable laying down on the restaurant's floor to take a nap. The best part, he slept for nearly THREE HOURS!

Police in Georgia search for man who broke into Taco Bell, made a meal and took a nap. https://t.co/OgqED8Ueco pic.twitter.com/iGo621KYRe — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2020

Before leaving the restaurant, the suspect also stole a laptop and a tablet.

The Burglary Unit of The Gwinnett County Police Department are asking for the public's help with any information that could lead to the arrest of this man.

Via ABC News