Priest caught recording himself with two dominatrixes having relations on altar

October 12, 2020
A priest in Louisiana needs to have a good, long talk with the Lord after his actions inside Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church.

37-year-old Travis Clark was caught inside the Pearl River, Louisiana church recording himself having relations with two dominatrixes 41-year-old Mindy Dixon and 23-year-old Melissa Chang.  An eyewitness caught the act, which was happening right on the church's altar, who saw the two women dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots with sex toys and stage lighting.  A mobile phone as well as a separate camera were mounted on tripods, recording everything.

All three were arrested on charges of  “obscene acts [that> occurred on the altar, which is clearly visible from the street,” according to the police.  

A few days after the arrest, the New Orleans archdiocese performed a ritual on the altar to restore its sanctity.   

