Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Move To “Step Back” As Senior Members Of Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking an unprecedented step with their position in the Royal Family.

The couple announced that they are intending to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family,” and also split their time between the United States and the U.K.

The couple wrote on their official Instagram page, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

A rift has been growing within the family since the royal couple’s engagement, where sources say Prince William “cautioned” his brother about moving “too fast” with the American actress.

Harry is currently sixth in line to the throne, behind his father, Prince Charles, brother, Prince William, and William’s three children George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Via People