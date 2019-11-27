Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas With A German Shepherd Puppy For Anniversary

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are just a few short days from officially celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

Ahead of the date, Chopra decided to surprise Jonas with a little bit of an early gift.

Chopra woke Jonas up earlier this week with a brand new, adorable German Shepherd puppy.

Jonas and the newly named "Gino" took to each other immediately, as evident by Gino's very own Instagram page!

Morning cuddle puddle with daddy. A post shared by Gino Jonas (@ginothegerman) on Nov 26, 2019 at 2:11pm PST

Jonas and Chopra had several ceremonies when they got married last year, but the one that made it official occured on December 1.

Via TMZ