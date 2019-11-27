Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas With A German Shepherd Puppy For Anniversary

November 27, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Red Carpet, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019

(Photo by imageSPACE/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are just a few short days from officially celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

Ahead of the date, Chopra decided to surprise Jonas with a little bit of an early gift.

Chopra woke Jonas up earlier this week with a brand new, adorable German Shepherd puppy.

Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ --

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Jonas and the newly named "Gino" took to each other immediately, as evident by Gino's very own Instagram page!

Morning cuddle puddle with daddy.

A post shared by Gino Jonas (@ginothegerman) on

Jonas and Chopra had several ceremonies when they got married last year, but the one that made it official occured on December 1.

Via TMZ

Tags: 
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas
Dog
Puppy
German Shepherd
Video
Surprise
Cute
Gino