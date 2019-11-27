Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas With A German Shepherd Puppy For Anniversary
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are just a few short days from officially celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.
Ahead of the date, Chopra decided to surprise Jonas with a little bit of an early gift.
Chopra woke Jonas up earlier this week with a brand new, adorable German Shepherd puppy.
Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ --
Jonas and the newly named "Gino" took to each other immediately, as evident by Gino's very own Instagram page!
Jonas and Chopra had several ceremonies when they got married last year, but the one that made it official occured on December 1.
Via TMZ