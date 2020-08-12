Professional Stuntman Sets Himself On Fire To Propose To Girlfriend

August 12, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Man, Engagement Ring, Box, Ring, Proposal

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It wasn't too long ago that a man in England accidentally burned down his apartment trying to propose to his girlfriend.

Well, professional stuntman Riky Ash decided to do one better.

During a decoy photo shoot organized to surprise his girlfriend Katrina Dobson, Ash set himself on FIRE!  Ash, 52, told SWNS, "I couldn’t see anything more impressive than proposing on fire."

Ash has been a stuntman and body double for 27 years, sayiong he was able to stay relaxed while on fire thanks to his "kung fu training," and that the nerve-wracking part was making sure the surprise went off without a hitch. “This one, I’m more nervous about the actual proposal than being set on fire,” he said.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Fire
Stuntman
Proposal
Video
Riky Ash
marriage
Relationship