Professional Stuntman Sets Himself On Fire To Propose To Girlfriend

It wasn't too long ago that a man in England accidentally burned down his apartment trying to propose to his girlfriend.

Well, professional stuntman Riky Ash decided to do one better.

During a decoy photo shoot organized to surprise his girlfriend Katrina Dobson, Ash set himself on FIRE! Ash, 52, told SWNS, "I couldn’t see anything more impressive than proposing on fire."

Talk about a hunk of burning love! -- Professional stuntman Riky Ash popped the question while aflame, during a decoy photoshoot set up to surprise his girlfriend, Katrina Dobson, a COVID-19-fighting nurse https://t.co/M6gzeQY3wv pic.twitter.com/PtbTfO67xx — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2020

Ash has been a stuntman and body double for 27 years, sayiong he was able to stay relaxed while on fire thanks to his "kung fu training," and that the nerve-wracking part was making sure the surprise went off without a hitch. “This one, I’m more nervous about the actual proposal than being set on fire,” he said.

Via NY Post