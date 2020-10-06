Police pursuit ends after suspect's truck lands on top of cruiser during chase

25-year-old Austin Westgate's attempt to elude the police was not successful.

The Florida man crashed into several mailboxes and vehicles trying to make his escape, but his journey was halted after he drove into a steel-support cable. After colliding with this cable, his truck flipped UP, which caused the police cruiser right behind him to nestle right under it.

Luckily, no officer was injured after Westgate's truck landed on top of the police car.

A post on the Polk County Sheriff's office read, "Austin's getaway truck was finished, but Austin was not. He got out and ran as a K9 team pursued. Suddenly, it struck Austin. Not that he was making things worse by fleeing from the popo. What struck him was two prongs from another deputy's Taser that stopped him like....well, like a pickup truck that ran into steel cables."

Westgate was arrested immediately, upon which deputies learned he had a prior outstanding warrant for "fleeing to elude law enforcement." Police said he was served with the warrant, and is now facing on additional charges including fleeing to elude (again), along with drug possession, and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Via Fox 13