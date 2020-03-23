Quarantined Couple Recreates Riding A Horse In Hilarious Video

March 23, 2020
This couple is feeling the full effect of the Coronavirus quarantine.

We're all trying to have some fun in this trying time, and this couple took to Twitter to have some of their own.

They used America's hit "A Horse With No Name" and with some forced perspective, recreated a man riding a horse, with his girlfriend's hair acting as the tail, and it is oh so hilarious!

And just in case you needed more, someone remade the video to "Old Town Road!"

 

