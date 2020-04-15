Quarantined Family Recreates Journey's "Separate Ways" Video

The Heller family of Maple Valley, Washington isn't letting the quarntine stop them from having fun.

Steven and Jana Heller, along with their children, Lily, 15, Jackson, 14, Asher, 12, and Violet, 9, got together and recreated the music video for Journey's 1983 hit "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)." Steven told Today Parents when Jana first brought the idea to him, "When my wife came to me with the idea, my first thought was, ‘That sounds like a lot of work.'"

But once Jana showed him the original Journey video, the ideas began spinning. “I was like, ‘Let’s go for it!’” Steven recalled.

Video of Separate Ways (Heller Quarantine Edition)

On Facebook, the family wrote that they copied the original video "100% shot for shot." Steven said, "We wanted to be able to 10 years from now, say, ‘Remember when we were stuck in our home and we did this crazy thing and it was so much fun?"

Via Today