Quarantined Junior High Band Stuns With Performance Of "America The Beautiful"

The band at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School wanted to do their part in spreading a little cheer in this troubled time.

Within only a week's time, the kids took it upon themselves to learn "America the Beautiful," and performed their individual parts and sent them to their teacher to splice together. They did this without any rehearsals, and without ever seeing each other face-to-face.

Band teacher Phil Meyer gave complete credit to his students for taking this upon themselves. He said, "I am just so happy to see people appreciate how the arts can bring people together, even if we cannot physically be together."

Via WAND 17