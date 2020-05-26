Queen Guitarist Brian May Recovering After Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Queen guitarist and music legend Brian May has had a myriad of health issues as of late.

He spent some time in the hospital after tearing a muscle while gardening, and whilst recovering from that, he suffered a heart attack! May called it "small," but doctors ended up having to implant three stents to clear blocked arteries

Luckily, May is now recovering at home. "I walked out with a heart that is very strong now. So, I think I'm in good shape for some time to come," he says.

Via TMZ