Queen Guitarist Brian May Recovering After Near-Fatal Heart Attack
Queen guitarist and music legend Brian May has had a myriad of health issues as of late.
He spent some time in the hospital after tearing a muscle while gardening, and whilst recovering from that, he suffered a heart attack! May called it "small," but doctors ended up having to implant three stents to clear blocked arteries
Hmm ... Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club - and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And ... why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri
Luckily, May is now recovering at home. "I walked out with a heart that is very strong now. So, I think I'm in good shape for some time to come," he says.
Via TMZ