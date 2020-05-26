Queen Guitarist Brian May Recovering After Near-Fatal Heart Attack

May 26, 2020
Brian May, Queen, Guitar, Concert, 2019

Queen guitarist and music legend Brian May has had a myriad of health issues as of late.

He spent some time in the hospital after tearing a muscle while gardening, and whilst recovering from that, he suffered a heart attack!  May called it "small," but doctors ended up having to implant three stents to clear blocked arteries

Hmm ... Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club - and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And ... why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri

Luckily, May is now recovering at home.  "I walked out with a heart that is very strong now. So, I think I'm in good shape for some time to come," he says.

