Randy Jackson Rejoins Journey More Than Three Decades After Exit

To simply put it, Randy Jackson is back!

During the "UNICEF Won't Stop" virtual concert over the weekend, Jackson was seen playing bass guitar with Journey, of which he was a member of back in the "Any Way You Want It" days from 1985-1987.

Video of Journey - Don’t Stop Believin’ (UNICEF Won’t Stop)

Well it wasn't long after that Neal Schon made it official; yes, Randy Jackson had rejoined the band.

Jackson acknowledged his return to the band also with a post on Instagram writing, "Y'all vibe with @journeymusicofficial revival tonight!? The boys are back."

Via People