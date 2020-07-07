Rangers Star Joey Gallo Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The All Star took a saliva test June 27 that came back positive. On June 30, another test showed negative for the virus, but a third test this past Sunday came back positive. Gallo is now isolating at his apartment in Dallas away from teammates and other team personnel.

Luckily, Gallo appears to be asymptomatic and is showing no symptoms of the virus. General manager Jon Daniels said, "The key thing for us is Joey is asymptomatic and feels good. ... He told me yesterday he feels as good as he ever has and is in the best shape he's ever been in." Daniels also said he is not worried about the virus potentially being spread through the organization by Gallo because "who else had been here has gone through the testing procedure and has tested negative. So I feel pretty good about that part," he told ESPN.

Left-handed pitcher Brett Martin tested positive for the Coronavirus at the opening of camp, but has also self-isolated in the Dallas area since his positive test.

Both Gallo and Martin will have to have two consecutive negative tests more than 24 hours apart and then be cleared by a physician before they will be allowed to rejon team activities.

