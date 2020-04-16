Top High School Recruits Destroyed By SMU Assistant Coach Ra’Shaad Samples In Madden

SMU assistant coach Ra’Shaad Samples recewntly issued a bold claim on Twitter: Nobody can beat him in Madden.

Dear recruits,



None of y’all can beat me in madden.#AskAround — Rashaad Samples (@CoachSampSMU) March 28, 2020

And Samples has held true to his word. He's gone up against nine of the top recruits in the country in Madden, and currently has a record of 9-0. He told the Dallas Morning News, You have all this time in the day, you want to find ways to be productive,” Samples said. "You want to find ways to be different. Everyone’s always trying to be cutting-edge. So you’ve got find a way to get ahead of the curve."

The closesr player only got within 20 points of Samples. And since coaches are not allowed to visit with players in person, it's a great way to stay connected. He said, "It’s a great way to get them engaged, every kid loves playing video games. Why not be with me? Why not another chance to have some kind of engagement with them?"

Via Dallas News