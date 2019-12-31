Red Lobster's New Bloody Mary Comes Topped With A Gigantic Lobster Claw And Cheddar Bay Biscuit
Red Lobster is bringing in 2020 in a big way with their brand new Lobster Claw Bloody Mary.
Luckily for us, this concoction is already available in restaurants everywhere, and comes topped with a gigantic lobster claw, and of course, a signature Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit.
#NationalBloodyMaryDay is Jan. 1st but this "Drink-a-tizer" is available now! It’s the new ------Lobster Claw Bloody Mary ------ Offer valid in the U.S. (excluding Guam and PR) [and Canada> through 2/2/2020. #redlobster
The drink features Tito’s Handmade Vodka with Red Lobster’s very own house Bloody Mary Mix, is topped with a chilled Maine lobster claw, jumbo shrimp, and a Cheddar Bay Biscuit, and is garnished with a lime wedge and green olive. The glass will also be rimmed with a spicy chipotle BBQ seasoning,” according to restaurant spokeswoman Nicole Bott.
Via Fox 29