Red Lobster's New Bloody Mary Comes Topped With A Gigantic Lobster Claw And Cheddar Bay Biscuit

Red Lobster is bringing in 2020 in a big way with their brand new Lobster Claw Bloody Mary.

Luckily for us, this concoction is already available in restaurants everywhere, and comes topped with a gigantic lobster claw, and of course, a signature Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit.

The drink features Tito’s Handmade Vodka with Red Lobster’s very own house Bloody Mary Mix, is topped with a chilled Maine lobster claw, jumbo shrimp, and a Cheddar Bay Biscuit, and is garnished with a lime wedge and green olive. The glass will also be rimmed with a spicy chipotle BBQ seasoning,” according to restaurant spokeswoman Nicole Bott.

Via Fox 29